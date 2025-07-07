Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Blaming Trump for Texas Flood 'Ghoulish,' 'Hateful'

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday she has no time for people who are using the deadly flooding in Texas to attack President Donald Trump.

Appearing on "Newsline," Van Duyne criticized people who claimed the deadly flooding was due to a lack of staffing at the National Weather Service.

"Now Trump is being blamed for the weather," Van Duyne said. "The National Weather Association actually had five people on staff that night where they normally only have two because they knew it was bad weather."

Van Duyne said video shows how quickly the water rose, reaching 30 feet in just several hours.

"You cannot plan for something like that," Van Duyne said. "Everybody can point the blame now that they know exactly where the storm system went. I think it's ghoulish. I think it's hateful. I don't think it's productive at all. It's the exact opposite message that we need to be sending right now, which is prayers and hope to these families."

Van Duyne called the tragedy "horrendous."

"It is a horrific tragedy," Van Duyne said. "It is absolutely heartbreaking. I've got two kids of my own. I've dropped [them] off at summer camp, and this is the last thing absolutely that you think would happen."

Van Duyne said the response to the storm is "Texas being Texas."

"Everyone is really coming together," Van Duyne said.

