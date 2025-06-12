Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Beautiful Bill 'a Good First Step'

President Donald Trump has urged Republican lawmakers to get his One Big Beautiful Bill on his desk by July Fourth. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that "it's a strong bill. It's not a perfect bill."

The Senate continues to propose changes that still maintain all of the president's agenda on tax cuts and the border.

"There's a lot of additional cuts in government spending that I would love to see happen," Van Duyne said during an appearance on "Newsline." "I would love to have them go back to pre-COVID levels of spending. I think what we had done with our SALT provisions ... was excessive. Especially for states like New York and California to be able to take money from hardworking folks in Texas. But the bill was what we were able to get. And what it does is it advances a number of the priorities of this administration that America is behind."

Van Duyne, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, said the final bill is designed to put "as much money back in people's pockets as possible."

"It is a good bill. It is a good first step, and I am anxious for the Senate to hurry up, kick it back over to us so that we can get it on the president's desk and sign before July Fourth," she added.

