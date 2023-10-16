Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden's Border Policy Heightens Terror Risk

FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning against possible terrorism threats inside the U.S. related to Israel’s war against Hamas.

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday if the Biden administration were sincere about [preventing terrorism], it would not have an open-border policy that has allowed millions of people, many from countries of U.S. adversaries, to cross the border unchecked.

“I really wish they had thought about that when [President Joe] Biden's first action in office was to start disseminating and completely eradicating [Donald] Trump's strategy to deal with border security and opened up our borders,” Van Duyne, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told “Newsline.” “I really wish they had thought of that before they had 8 million illegal aliens into our country since he's gotten elected, and I really wish they thought of that before the tens of thousands of illegal immigrants who have entered into our country from foreign adversarial nations, including 538 from Syria, 139 from Yemen, 659 from Iran, 6,386 from Afghanistan, and the list goes on.

“I wish they would get serious about border security. We tried to get a bill passed two weeks ago that would have forced Homeland Security to do its job. We were not able to get that passed and so far, unless we're forcing them to do it, we haven't seen him take it seriously.”

