Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Senate Dems Blocking Border Reform

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Republicans have done as much as they can to solve the crisis at the border with Mexico, passing a sweeping immigration reform bill in May that has stalled in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

The Secure the Border Act of 2023, sponsored by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., passed by a 219-213 margin on May 11, with no Democrats supporting it and two Republicans opposed: Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and John Duarte of California.

The bill resumes construction of the border wall, imposes limits on asylum eligibility, and requires employers to use an electronic system to verify the eligibility of new employees.

"We've already passed a border bill [and] it's a great first step," Van Duyne, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told "American Agenda." "It is languishing right now in a Democrat-led Senate, but Republicans have taken the lead by passing a border bill that recognizes having the partnerships at the local levels with our immigrations and customs enforcement to be able to actually, I don't know, follow our laws and enforce our laws, would be one way of being able to get control of our border.

"If you listen to the experts, they say that could happen within 30 days if we're enforcing our laws. Part of the Republican caucus also is focused on getting a cartel bill out of the House. We cannot deal with this unless we're focused on handling the cartels."

The House Oversight Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a field hearing in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Tuesday, continuing a trend of House Republicans holding field hearings in towns on the southern border affected by the Biden administration's immigration policies.

President Joe Biden has visited the southern U.S. border once since his term began. He was in Arizona on Tuesday, not to visit the border but to talk about climate change at the Grand Canyon.

"Since the administration will not go down to the border and listen to these people first-hand who are suffering under the policies of the Biden administration, [House Republicans are] having field hearings where they're going to have these folks, these landowners who are seeing it themselves what's happening as you're having people illegally cross the border," Van Duyne said.

"You're going to hear their stories, so I'm really pleased that with a Republican majority we're able to do that at some of our committee hearings."

