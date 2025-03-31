Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Trump Tariffs to Boost US Manufacturing

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday that President Donald Trump's plan to impose a slew of tariffs on a wide range of imported products on top of the tariffs he's already imposed on aluminum, steel, and automobiles will help restore American manufacturing.

Trump is reportedly planning to announce additional tariffs Wednesday, which he's implied could affect all other countries.

"You'd start with all countries," Trump told reporters while flying on Air Force One on Sunday. "Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about."

When asked on "Newsline" if Trump's tariffs will help boost American manufacturing, Van Duyne said, "Absolutely," adding, "I think what you're seeing is we're trying to actually work for the American people.

"You've got Republicans and you've got this Trump administration that recognize the fact that we have been taken advantage of for years."

She continued, "We've been spending over a $360 billion that we pay out in tariffs, and yet the U.S. only collects $79 billion."

The congresswoman went on to compare the U.S. to "a retail outlet like Walmart," saying that "everybody wants to be in our country and yet the way that we have handled it" allowed the U.S. to be "taken advantage of."

Van Duyne said that Trump "is saying we want to have trade, we want to have fair trade … but at some point in time, when you start thinking about how U.S. auto manufacturers have been abused in Europe, we've got to be fair about it."

She added, "Everybody wants to have … their products, their goods sold in the U.S.. We just want to make sure that it's a fair trade, that our U.S. producers are getting the same kind of treatment as our foreign producers."

