Van Duyne to Newsmax: Children Face Violence at Border

Texas Republican Rep. Beth Van Duyne, during an appearance on Newsmax on Monday, painted a stark picture of migrant women and children facing unspeakable acts of violence in their trek across the southern border.

"It's not just women and girls" who are being raped, Van Duyne told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "A third of all sexual assault victims that are coming over — being sex trafficked in — are boys. So we don't want to forget them either.

"When we were down — a very small delegation of [House] Ways and Means members — were down in Mexico City speaking with the president, again he didn't even acknowledge that this is a problem in his country. What he said was, 'This was a Republican talking point.'"

According to Customs and Border Protection data, the number of unaccompanied minors caught crossing the southern border jumped 371% after President Joe Biden took office in 2021.

