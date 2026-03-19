Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Comey Subpoena Part of Accountability Push

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, on Thursday defended ongoing federal investigative efforts tied to a subpoena issued last week to former FBI Director James Comey, framing the move as part of a push for accountability within federal law enforcement.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Ed Henry The Big Take," Van Duyne said the FBI and congressional investigators are working to determine whether any misconduct occurred and, if so, whether charges are warranted.

The subpoena comes amid a wide-ranging probe led by a Trump-appointed federal prosecutor in Florida.

"I think the FBI has been fantastic in going after and holding folks accountable," Van Duyne said.

"Part of that investigation is being able to pull together the facts," she said, in order to determine whether any charges should be filed.

"What are the facts and the evidence that they've got? And that's exactly what they're doing."

Van Duyne pointed to the roles of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees in overseeing the matter, crediting committee leadership with maintaining pressure on federal agencies.

She pointed to Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, saying lawmakers have been "very adept at working with this administration" to make sure key questions are raised and addressed.

"We need to make sure that people who have gone outside their duty, who have targeted for political reasons using the full strength of federal law [enforcement] agencies, are held to a standard," Van Duyne said.

"They are held responsible and get the maximum penalty that the law allows."

Details about the scope of the Florida-based investigation and the specific focus of Comey's subpoena have not been fully disclosed.

However, the inquiry is believed to examine actions taken by federal officials in past politically sensitive investigations.

Comey, who served as FBI director from 2013 until his dismissal in 2017, has been a frequent subject of Republican criticism related to the bureau's handling of high-profile cases.

The Justice Department has not publicly commented on the subpoena. The investigation remains ongoing.

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