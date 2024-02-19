Van Duyne to Newsmax: Border Bill HR2 Already Queued Up

If Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., were serious about border security, he would bring border bill H.R.2 down for a vote, Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday.

Speaking to "The Chris Salcedo Show," congresswoman Van Duyne proclaimed she would be standing by her Republican colleagues and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in support of the "provisions" that were in the "Secure the Border Act of 2023."

Meanwhile, over the weekend, a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled the 30-page "Defending Borders, Defending Democracies Act."

Reports indicate that the bill sits as a watered-down version of the $100+ billion Senate bill, which Johnson called "dead on arrival," which included more foreign aid to countries such as Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan. The new $60 billion bill in the House, which is also being touted as a border bill, would still tie foreign aid to countries such as Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"We have a national security issue at our border right now," Van Duyne says. "And it seems to be aided by the Biden policies."

"So, yes, I am standing by Speaker Johnson and saying that we have got to prioritize and push for H.R.2 ... We sent it over to the Senate back in May. If they were serious about it, they would already have picked it up ... I would certainly hope that the fact that we got H.R.2 sent over, I think, sends a strong message, and I would hope that my colleagues, as well as my Democrat colleagues, would want to support the provisions that were in that bill."

