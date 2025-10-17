Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Dems Drawing Out Shutdown for New Spending

Democrats are deliberately prolonging the federal government shutdown to push through an additional $1.5 trillion in new spending, despite repeated Republican efforts to reopen the government, Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax on Friday.

"We have seen the Democrats vote for this 13 times," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "The only difference now is that President [Donald] Trump is in the White House."

"The Democrats can never just take that gift horse; they're holding the entire American government hostage," she added.

The ongoing shutdown, now entering its third week, has left federal employees furloughed and critical programs at risk.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said earlier this week that he offered Democrats a vote to extend Affordable Care Act subsidies if they agreed to end the shutdown. But Democrats insist the subsidies must be part of the continuing resolution, or CR, that would keep the government funded through Nov. 21.

Republicans, meanwhile, say negotiations over spending priorities should not take place under the threat of a shutdown.

Van Duyne said the GOP-controlled House has already done its part to keep the government open.

"It's quite obvious the House Republicans did our job, [as] we actually passed a clean CR," the congresswoman said.

"The Senate Republicans have voted 10 times to open up the government and to keep it open, [but] you've had Democrats ten times now vote it down," said Van Duyne.

She also argued that Democrats' $1.5 trillion proposal is aimed at expanding entitlement programs and funding benefits for illegal immigrants rather than addressing national priorities.

"It's for people who don't want to go to work and get entitlements, and it's for people who are here illegally," she said. "This is who the Democrats are fighting for."

Van Duyne gave Trump credit for his actions, saying he is focusing on solutions to ensure critical programs continue despite Democrat obstruction.

"Thank God you actually have President Trump in the White House, who is admiring the fact that we've got to make sure our troops get paid and that programs like WIC are state-funded," she said.

Van Duyne also dismissed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries' claim that House Republicans are taking orders from the president, calling the suggestion "comical."

"You had [former Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, who told everybody what to do, what to say, and how to vote," she said.

"Our districts are telling us: open up the government, but do not burden us with $1.5 trillion in ridiculous programs that aren't helping Americans."

