Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Trump Brought 'New Life' to America

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will focus on his "miraculous" turnaround of America during his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Van Duyne, appearing on "Bianca Across the Nation," said it's hard for detractors to ignore America's revival and "how that has just taken a miraculous new life of its own based on policies in this administration and bills that were able to be passed by a Republican majority in the House and in the Senate."

Van Duyne added: "You're going to look at the fact that you've had now raising wages that have now outraised inflation. He's going to talk about the massive amount of foreign investments in our country."

Van Duyne said industrial output will also be in the spotlight.

"He's going to talk about the manufacturing resurgence as a direct result of the bills that we've been able to pass that have looked at going after regulations," she said.

Van Duyne said the housing market will also get attention.

"Lowering prices of our housing and rent as a direct result of getting three million illegal immigrants out of our country," she said. "He's going to talk about decreases in mortgage rates."

Putting more cash into Americans' hands won't be forgotten, Van Duyne said.

"He's going to talk about how much people are going to be able to cash now, and checks for tax rebates ... highest in our nation's history," she said. "Those are the things he's going to hit on."

Van Duyne said she will have an Immigration and Customs Enforcement employee as her guest at Trump's speech.

"I want to highlight the heroes that we have that ... work for Immigration and Customs Enforcement that are helping rid our streets of criminals who are committing murders, atrocities, rapes," she said.

Van Duyne said the Dallas ICE Field Office has been handling some of the most high-profile immigration enforcement cases in the country.

"On the other side of the aisle ... Democrats ... are just trying to make it worse for them to do their job," she said. "I want them to have to face a man, a hero from our neighborhood who is doing the hard work of the people."

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Americans can expect a speech focused heavily on the economy, national security, and the administration's record at home and abroad.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com