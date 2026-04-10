Van Duyne to Newsmax: Democrats Undermining Effort to Counter Iran Threat

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, criticized Democrat efforts to advance a War Powers resolution aimed at limiting President Donald Trump's authority to potentially reengage militarily with Iran, arguing that such moves undermine U.S. national security and ignore past bipartisan concerns about Tehran.

Speaking on Newsmax's "Bianca Across the Nation" on Friday, Van Duyne pushed back on what she described as inconsistent Democrat positions on Iran.

She urged lawmakers to revisit earlier statements about Iran, noting that members of both parties had previously characterized it as a terrorist regime that should be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"I would say go back and look at what you had said about Iran prior to Donald Trump actually doing what you had said needed to be done," Van Duyne said.

"Use your own words, where they agreed that this was a terrorist regime that needed to be taken down and prevented from ever getting a nuclear weapon."

Van Duyne argued that a bipartisan coalition already exists in opposition to efforts led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., to constrain U.S. military action.

According to her, such proposals could hinder the military's ability to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear program or disrupting global shipping routes, including the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

The Texas Republican also criticized past U.S. policy toward Iran under Democrat administrations, referencing financial relief measures enacted during the Obama and Biden presidencies.

She claimed those policies enabled Tehran to expand its influence and support for militant groups in the region.

"When you look at the billions of dollars that Obama and Biden gave to this terrorist regime, that basically just exported terrorism," she said, adding that current Democrat leadership appears more focused on opposing Trump than addressing security threats.

Van Duyne specifically targeted Jeffries, accusing him of undermining U.S. leadership and military objectives abroad.

"His hate for Donald Trump is way more than his love for our country," she said.

Democrats backing the War Powers resolution have argued that Congress must reassert its constitutional authority over decisions of war and peace, particularly amid concerns about escalating tensions with Iran.

They contend that unchecked executive power could draw the United States into another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.

Van Duyne, however, framed U.S. actions toward Iran as part of a broader effort to counter longstanding hostility from Tehran. She warned that without unified support from lawmakers, efforts to deter Iran could falter.

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