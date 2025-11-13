Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Democrats Are Marxist, Anti-American

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday she is enjoying the civil war in the Democratic Party that has exploded following the end of the government shutdown.

"They're firing at each other," Van Duyne said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "You have this radical Marxist, this AOC [New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez], [New York City Mayor-elect Zohran] Mamdani, edge of the Democrat Party that is just going hog wild."

"They are still trying to figure out what they stand for," Van Duyne added. "But it is Marxist. It is anti-American."

"It is pro-one government for everything," Van Duyne continued. "And they don't seem to care that that's not where the rest of the country wants to go."

Van Duyne said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., act like scared little school kids not wanting to get fired.

"They are allowing this nasty, radical voice to take over the Democrat Party," Van Duyne said. "[Texas Rep.] Jasmine Crockett, take the mic.

"We're going to win the midterms," Van Duyne said.

Van Duyne criticized the Democrats for the 43-day government shutdown, saying they shut down the government for nothing.

"Democrats beat their chest for $1.5 trillion of ridiculous wish lists, from giving money to DEI programs in foreign countries to dishing out healthcare dollars for illegal aliens," Van Duyne said.

"And now that you've got a civil war where they're trying to find themselves, good luck," Van Duyne added. "If you want to have an honest conversation, let's have an honest conversation."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com