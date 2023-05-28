Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Deal Cuts 'Massive Amount of Spending'

The "devil's in the details" when it comes to the tentative debt ceiling bill reached between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, but at the very least, the government is now in a position of talking about spending cuts as opposed to the "massive amount of spending the last few years under Democrat rule," Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax Sunday.

"I'm a member of the web team, so last night we had a call that went over some of the specifics," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "None of us have seen the bill…we're waiting to see the bill, but I'm excited."

The deal means a look at cuts to the IRS, reinstating federal student loan payments, work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other entitlement benefits, and cuts to future budgets, all of which need to happen, Van Duyne added.

"But I'm also somewhat skeptical about what's going to happen in the next 24 hours," said Van Duyne, noting that McCarthy and Biden were expected to speak later on Sunday and release the full bill shortly after that.

"I want to know what the American people are getting," she said. "If we're going to be increasing our debt ceiling once again, is it to their benefit, or will we continue to add larger albatrosses to our kids' futures by making sure that they are just strapped with debt? We can't have that. We need to be able to protect our borders and expand their energy. People need to get back to work for our economy."

Van Duyne also, as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, discussed the number of whistleblowers that are coming forward to speak out agains the weaponization of the government.

One of them, Gary Shapley, a 14-year IRS veteran, told CBS News last week that he saw the agency had "slow-walked" the investigation of Hunter Biden at the "direction of the Department of Justice."

"We've got multiple whistleblowers who are seeming to confirm what so many of us have suspected over the years, that federal agencies are being used to go against people that they disagree with politically and benefiting those that they consider political allies," she said. "We're seeing the weaponization in the politicization of federal agencies, so from day one that Republicans got back the majority of the House, we pledged that we're going to investigate."

Van Duyne added that the Ways and Means Committee has set up a portal to allow whistleblowers to report abuses they've witnessed, and said the committee will investigate such complaints to the fullest.

