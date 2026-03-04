Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Rep. Crenshaw's Loss Shows Voter Power

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, said Wednesday on Newsmax that Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw's, R-Texas, primary defeat underscores the importance of staying closely connected to home district constituents.

Van Duyne told "Wake Up America" that while it is typically difficult to unseat an incumbent, Tuesday's results demonstrate that voters ultimately decide whether their representatives are addressing their concerns.

"I was, actually," she said when asked if she was surprised by Crenshaw's loss.

"Dan is a war hero. He risked his life … lost an eye as a result of defending our country."

Van Duyne praised Crenshaw's military service and personal sacrifice while reflecting on the dynamics that can shape primary elections.

"But I think it also shows the impact of making sure that you're connecting with your constituents," she said.

Van Duyne said her own experience in local government reinforced that lesson long before she came to Washington.

"As a former mayor, this is one of the things that I pressed upon," Van Duyne said. "I wanted to make sure that I am there, and you are listening to your constituents."

She suggested that lawmakers who quickly become national figures can sometimes face challenges maintaining those local ties.

"Sometimes when you take on these larger-than-life roles, especially early on in your career, it can backfire," Van Duyne said.

Despite the surprising primary outcome, she expressed respect for her colleague and wished him well as his term continues.

"I wish Dan all the best," Van Duyne said. "I'm still going to be serving with him until January."

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who represented Texas' 2nd Congressional District, first won the House seat in 2018 and became one of the more recognizable Republican lawmakers in Congress.

With Crenshaw set to depart Capitol Hill at the end of the year, Van Duyne emphasized that the party must now focus on keeping the district in GOP hands.

"We need to make sure that that seat is held by a Republican and that we keep moving forward," she said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX :

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com