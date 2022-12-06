Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: House GOP Will 'Cut Off Funding' to IRS Expansion

Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax that the incoming House would utilize “the power of the purse” to prevent President Joe Biden’s expansion of the Internal Revenue Service.

During a Tuesday appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show,” the Texas Republican assured that part of the Commitment to America plan is to “cut off the funding for those additional 87,000 IRS agents.”

“We’re also going to make sure that those funds and those resources are sent where they need to be sent,” the congresswoman explained. “Which is, as a Texan, I’m looking at our southern border and making sure that we’re protecting our country.”

Van Duyne also criticized the president for traveling to Arizona but not visiting the southern border amid a record 2,214,652 illegal border crossings in Fiscal Year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

“He’s too busy. Let’s see what he’s done this week. How many Christmas parties has he attended at the White House? While he’s eating Maine lobster and drinking Champagne with Hollywood royalty, this disgrace is happening at our border,” Van Duyne stated.

Not only does the U.S. have “tens of thousands of people coming over every month,” the congresswoman continued. “But it’s also the human toll. It’s the fentanyl that’s coming into our streets. It’s coming into our schools. It’s killing our youth.”

Along with the entire Republican conference, Van Duyne said Congress is prepared next term to investigate Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and pursue impeachment if he doesn’t resign.

“Mayorkas has got to go,” she declared. “He’s not doing his job. He’s taken off every single tool in the toolbox that was working in the Trump administration to keep order at the border. ... He’s got to be impeached. He’s got to be removed.”

