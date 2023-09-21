×
Tags: beth van duyne | border | crossings | spending | republicans | democrats | h.r. 2

Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: House GOP Working on Border Act Amid Budget Fiasco

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 08:11 PM EDT

Any bill Republicans push out of the House will get stalled, but lawmakers can prioritize provisions in H.R. 2, the Secure the Border Act of 2023, to force Democrats to do something about the surge in illegal border crossings, says Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

"Without having the presidency, without having the Senate, any bill we push forward out of the House is going to get stalled anyways," Van Duyne said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

"The problem that we did have is we have Limit, Save, Grow bill, which was not nearly as deep of a cut as I wanted it to be. That went forward, Senate sat on it, did nothing with it, waste of time, waste of time. Then [President Joe] Biden refused to even meet with Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy to be able to negotiate what we could get passed, waste of time, waste of time.

"By the time we finally got a number we were already into August recess," she added. "Now, we need to get appropriations bills out. The other thing, being a Texas member, we need to [do is] get control of our border. Part of what we're working on this week is how we can prioritize the provisions that we put in H.R. 2, which is our border control border security bill, how we can force those provisions through right now.

"So, we are negotiating how we prioritize that, how do you get any money that we're going to give the government to be forcing policies that conservatives, that Republicans, that pretty much anybody who wants to live in a safe country, is able to actually be proud of."

H.R. 2 would limit the ability of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide parole to illegal immigrants. It passed the House in May.

McCarthy's attempt to restart his stalled spending agenda failed on Thursday when Republicans for a third time blocked a procedural vote on defense spending, raising the risk of a government shutdown in 10 days.

The House of Representatives voted 216-212 against beginning debate on an $886 billion defense appropriations bill, with five hardline conservative Republicans joining Democrats to oppose the measure.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


