Rep. Beth Van Duyne to Newsmax: Start Biden Impeachment Now

There has been more than enough information available to justify an impeachment hearing against President Joe Biden for a month, and there is no reason not to be moving forward with that, Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax on Monday.

The Texas Republican, who is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said on "Newsline" that "I have been asking for impeachment inquiries since July, and I wish we would be coming back in September and actually having impeachment hearings."

The congresswoman laid out what she said were clear reasons to move ahead with the procedure based on what has already been known since last month.

"What we knew back in July was that Biden lied when he said he did not speak with Hunter Biden's business partners. He absolutely did, we got first-hand testimony of that," Van Duyne said.

"We know that Joe Biden bragged about preventing U.S. aid from going to Ukraine until a prosecutor that was going after his son's company was fired," the congresswoman asserted, adding that "he absolutely did that."

Van Duyne also said that "we know that he met with a Russian billionaire who was trying to get off the U.S. sanctions list who also happened to be paying his son millions of dollars. And guess what. After she met with Joe Biden, she was kept off the U.S. sanctions list."

In addition to all of this, the Texas Republican said it has been established that there were "millions of dollars that were paid to the Biden family by Chinese Communist companies" ... after Biden "had said repeatedly that they had never accepted money from the Chinese."

Van Duyne said that "we knew [all] this back in July ... there is no reason we should be waiting at this point," [because] "what we see is that every single day, the longer we wait, the more investigations are not happening, the more time is going by that we are not going to be able to hold people to account."

She emphasized that this is why "it is so important that this information get out in public and be made more transparent."

