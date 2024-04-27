Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden 'Partnering With the Mexican Cartels'

President Joe Biden is "partnering with the Mexican cartels" to allow them to have control over the U.S.-Mexico border, Rep. Beth Van Duyne said on Newsmax Saturday, while discussing the growing number of migrants flowing into the country under the administration's policies.

"When you look at these rushes that are coming up, there's a reason why they're doing this," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "The Count." "The Mexican cartels are organizing these rushes at our border so that they can have the Customs and Border Patrol [functioning] here at this area while they have getaways going in over here."

And those people are hardened criminals, sex traffickers, drug cartel members, and even terrorists, who are "joining other terrorist cells that are already in our country," Van Duyne said. "This is what's happening under the Biden regime, and they are allowing it. They're not even concerned."

Meanwhile, the immigrants are heading to places that have lost populations because people are "voting with their feet" and leaving liberal areas for conservative locations, the congresswoman said.

"They're having them repopulate so when the census data comes out, they're going to keep or grow their congressional districts," she said. "This is all about power. This is all about control. And as a result, our national security and our public safety are suffering from it."

Van Duyne, meanwhile, spoke out about the Senate's refusal to hold an impeachment trial on the House's charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who she said "continues to lie to the American people."

"What could you do that wouldn't be challenged?" she asked. "Get rid of your 'catch and release' program that's already been found to be detrimental. Stop with your mass parole. That's an indirect violation of the law. Go back to the 'Remain in Mexico' policy. Those are just three things right off the top of my head that this administration could do right now with no further laws."

But the Biden administration took those policies away that had been instituted under former President Donald Trump, and "it's not their focus" to restore them, Van Duyne said. "That's not what they're interested in."

Americans, meanwhile, recognize that crime is on the rise and will have a choice this fall to return to Trump, who "gave us safe and secure borders and the lowest number in our history," said Van Duyne.

"This Biden administration is completely turning a blind eye," she said. "They've got an opportunity in November to turn it around. And I really hope that voters come out and they ... defend our security, they defend our country, and they hold this administration accountable."

