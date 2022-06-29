Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden's Bad Border Policies Led to 51 Migrants Dying in Trailer

Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, has a simple challenge for any American politician claiming the crisis at the United States-Mexico border has been greatly exaggerated.

"The fact is, the border's not closed," Van Duyne told Newsmax on Tuesday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Go down there, and see for yourself. Go see the videos of who's coming over [from Mexico]. ... [President Joe] Biden was basically inviting [illegal immigrants] to the country on Day 1" of his presidency.

And now, from Van Duyne's perspective, a grave consequence has arisen from the White House's supposed indifference with illegal border crossings.

On Tuesday, according to Bexar County police officials in Texas, 51 undocumented immigrants died after being abandoned in a "scorching hot" trailer.

"You know what's amazing? There were 51 people dying in a hot and sweltering truck, and you know what I'm watching on the news? Jan. 6 [hearings]. Something that happened a year and a half ago," said Van Duyne. "That's all they're talking about at CNN. That's all they're talking about on Capitol Hill.

"Where is the outrage [for the migrant deaths]? Where is the outpouring of support for closing these borders?" Van Duyne asked rhetorically, before also wondering, "Why are we not getting back to [Washington, D.C.], and talking about solutions" to the immigration crisis?

After learning of the deadly trailer incident in Texas, Biden blamed "criminal" professional smugglers for the tragedy.

But Van Duyne — who'll face Democrat challenger Jan McDowell in the TX-24 general election come November — reasons that blame starts with the president, and the accommodating administration which recently allowed 240,000 illegal immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border during May alone.

"Every month has gotten worse since [Biden's] presidency," said Van Duyne, while adding the migrant waves of those entering the country, amid little federal consequences, have "become a haven for drug traffickers and sex traffickers."

Van Duyne then ended with one final message for President Biden:

"Your policies are causing this. Admit it, and then stop it."

