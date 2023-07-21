Beth Ailes to Newsmax: 'Industrialized Devil Worship' at Fox

Reacting to reports that Fox News is promoting far-left and even "satanic" charities through its employee donation portal, Beth Ailes, widow of Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes, told Newsmax on Friday that what the country is seeing from the network is "industrialized devil worship."

On Friday, The Blaze reported that Fox News' company portal app, Fox Giving, matches employee donations of up to $1,000 to the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and other liberal charities.

Beth Ailes, whose late husband established Fox News Channel as a conservative broadcasting pioneer, appeared on "Eric Bolling The Balance" and said she couldn’t believe it when she first learned about what Fox News was doing.

"I talked to my son, Zach, about this when I first heard and he said, 'Mom, I could just hear Dad saying, "Come on, guys. What are we doing here? This is completely nuts, stupid. Let's find the evildoer who thought this thing up and fire him."' And I concur with Zachary's assumption that [his father] would say that," she said.

Calling the network's actions "a betrayal of the Fox News core audience" that her husband "had sought to serve for so long," Ailes said it was also "an example of how the Murdochs have decided that they will give us all these reasons why this is OK. They will seek to have a triumph of reason over instinct.

"All of us know that devil worship, [gender-transition] care, you name it, some of the themes of these organizations that are available to match the donations ... they are evildoers," she continued. "As Christians, we have an obligation to call them out.

"Christianity is under attack. And what we're seeing from Fox is industrialized devil worship."

Beth Ailes called it "pure hypocrisy on the part of the corporate suits" that Fox News would match employee donations to such radical left groups, yet they wouldn't match dollar for dollar with the Franklin Graham Charity, which advertises on the network.

"I think that Roger and [late political commentator] Rush Limbaugh are very sad today," she said. "This is a sad revelation that we've been made aware of. But actually, I think people who were loyal to Fox have plenty of other options now, and I think that the way [Fox] treated Roger, Tucker [Carlson] ... they will suffer the consequences.

"Every action has a reaction, and we are seeing that their decisions in the boardroom are going to cause the decline and fall of Fox, which we are watching in real time."

Newsmax has reached out to Fox News for comment regarding The Blaze's report.

