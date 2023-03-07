Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Investigate Southern Poverty Law Center

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Tuesday that the recent incident at an under-construction police training center in Georgia "was an attack on a government agency."
Georgia arrested just under a dozen people during a protest against the construction of a police training facility outside Atlanta that turned violent and charged them with domestic terrorism.
Kerik said on "John Bachman Now" that "this wasn't a protest, this was a domestic terror attack on a government agency."
He went on to say that the Southern Poverty Law Center "should be investigated" for how they classify extremists.
"If we had a legitimate FBI and a legitimate … Justice Department, they would be investigated by the feds."
