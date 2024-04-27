Bernie Moreno to Newsmax: Dem Sen. Sherrod Brown 'a Complete Fraud'

Ohio, once a key battleground state and a presidential bellwether, has steadily turned from purple to red since Donald Trump's emergence, and Trump-endorsed Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno told Newsmax he hopes to end Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown's reign.

"This is Sherrod Brown's 11th statewide race — this guy ran for office for the first time when Richard Nixon was in the White House — so this is a guy who's been well-known throughout the entire state, but he's done absolutely nothing for Ohio," Moreno told Saturday's "America Right Now." "We've lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs since just the time he's been in Washington, D. C.

"He's a complete fraud. I've been a business guy my whole life. I've never thought I would ever run for public office. But guys like Sherrod Brown have got to go. We need new fresh blood in D.C."

Democrats have been funding Brown's candidacy so well with their millions, they have been spending egregiously to keep him in power with the Senate majority hanging by just one vote.

"More money was spent attacking me in three months than has been spent attacking Sherrod Brown in 12 years," Moreno warned of the millionaire class backing the established Democrat in the now more reliably red state of Ohio. "I think they were just framing the race from the beginning.

"They want to say that I want to ban abortion, which is not true. They want to talk about that I'm going to take away social security, which is not true, and, of course, trying to disparage my business career.

"The reality that's all distraction from the fact that this guy after 30 years of Washington, D.C. has accomplished nothing and like I said, we've lost 200,000 manufacturing jobs while he's been in office."

Brown is an open border Democrat who is helping fuel the drug crisis in Ohio by supporting mass illegal migration.

"Sherrod Brown said that the problem at the border was a right-wing conspiracy theory," Moreno told host Tom Basile. "He's voted against every single border security measure that was introduced. He even voted against Kate's Law, saying it was too cruel, so he's a complete fraud.

"The reality is what I've proposed is reforming our asylum laws so if people come here through the crossing the river or across the wall, they immediately are returned and forfeit the right for asylum. They have to wait in the previous country until their asylum claim is heard."

Also, the Mexican drug cartels should be declared foreign terrorist organizations to permit the U.S. to eradicate the root cause of the fentanyl crisis that is plaguing Ohio.

"We have to draw wipe out the drug cartels by declaring a foreign terrorist organizations, something Sherrod Brown refuses to do so," Moreno said. "He is completely on the wrong side of border security.

"As a legal immigrant to this country, believe me, I understand that urgency to make certain that we have legal immigration and zero tolerance for illegal immigration."

Ultimately, the November election for the coveted Ohio Senate seat — which figures to draw some of the biggest dollars in this Senate election cycle as a key battleground — will be about money, but it is about the money of Ohio voters and not the millionaires funding the Democrat machine, according to Moreno.

"When large french fries at McDonald's are $5.39 and yet they see our leaders send billions of dollars to foreign countries, it's infuriating to working class Americans," Moreno said. "They also feel, generally speaking, we have a government that takes better care of illegal immigrants in this country than even veterans.

"This is what makes the base extremely upset. This is why they love President Trump, because they know that President Trump is going to put America first and restore the greatness of this nation."

