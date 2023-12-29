Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Should Be Arrested on NYE

Pro-Palestinian protesters should be arrested if they attempt to interrupt the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, said former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik.

"There's a contingent detail for this event of about 7,000 uniformed officers that will fill Times Square," Kerik said Friday during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda."

"The problem they have are these roving bands, these protesters that are going to come in and try to create chaos. There's only one solution here: They have to be arrested. No more desk appearance, tickets; no more summonses. They've got to be arrested and taken off the streets," he added.

"If they don't start doing this, these people will continue to do what they're doing. And on that night, a night when there's 100,000 different things that the NYPD has to worry about, that is not the night that they should be having to deal with this stupidity."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Friday outlined security plans for the big night, when 1 million people are expected to pack the area.

"This is their Super Bowl," Adams said. "We know how to safeguard events of this size."

Since the Oct. 7 attack in Israel by Hamas, there have been nearly 500 protests across the city.

Assistant Chief John Hart said that "the groups that have regularly protested in regards to Israel-Palestine have" ranged from 2,000 to 5,000 people "on occasion, and you know we're prepared for them at any number."

"We're prepared for different groups from different places," he added. "And, you know, we will make sure this event stays safe and peaceful."

