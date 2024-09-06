Kerik to Newsmax: 'Bizarre' How Political FBI Has Become

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that it's "bizarre" how politicized the FBI has become, and that the roots can be traced back to former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Kerik joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to talk about the FBI's mishandling of the Georgia teen who allegedly shot and killed four people earlier this week.

"Bill Barr and the present attorney general today," Merrick Garland, "these are guys that have been involved in things that it's pretty stunning to me," Kerik told guest host Joe Pinion. "Bill Barr knew about" Hunter Biden's laptop, he said.

"He knew that laptop was legitimate. He knew it was actually Hunter Biden's. And he let us go through this period where me, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, you know, we were trying to get people to pay attention," Kerik added. "He knew the laptop was real and did nothing about it, you know, the attorney general today oversees an FBI that planted evidence on Donald Trump that, you know, has tampered with witnesses."

"The core of the bureau," Kerik added, its main staff, "you know, I have an enormous amount of respect for them, but the upper echelon has become so political that it's kind of bizarre, how political they've gotten."

Kerik said it all connects to the school shooting that occurred at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia.

"And, you know, you take instances like this. Why wasn't this kid monitored? Why wasn't he flagged? Why wasn't his parents' guns pulled, there's a bunch of stuff that they're going to have to look at."

