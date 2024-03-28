Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: No President Has Backed Police More Than Trump

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Thursday that no other U.S. president has "been more supportive of" law enforcement and military service members than former President Donald Trump.

Kerik, appearing on "Newsline," praised Trump for his response to the killing of NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Queens on Monday.

"Anybody that knows President Trump as long as I do, dating back to 1992, they would probably agree with me that there's never been anyone in the White House that's been more supportive of members of law enforcement and our military than President Trump," Kerik said.

"I remember what he used to do for the NYPD back in the ’80s, and there's something a lot of people don't know. In the aftermath of 9/11 … President Trump, who was not the president, was not running for office, was down at ground zero there to support the men and women of the [police] and the fire department."

Kerik said Trump was "getting out there, inspiring them, motivating them … it was a really rough time. He sent 250 of his own staff members down there to help."

Kerik added that Trump "loves the police community and is demonstrating that by attending the wake for officer Diller" on Thursday.

After the wake, Trump told reporters: "What happened is such a sad, sad event, such a horrible thing."

