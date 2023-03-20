Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Dem 'Conspiracy' to 'Take Trump Out'

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Monday that while "he can't say" for certain if former President Donald Trump will be indicted this week, he believes the 45th president is the victim of a Democrat conspiracy.

"By all accounts, including his own, and the fact that the DA has put together this meeting with law enforcement authorities and Secret Service, would indicate so," Kerik said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think this has been a concerted effort, a conspiracy within the Democratic Party."

"All these prosecutions — whether it's Georgia, New York City, New York state — the impeachments," he continued. "Take Donald Trump out. There's a Democratic Party conspiracy to do this because they are deathly afraid that he's going to win in 2024 and they've got to stop him. This is one of the only ways that they can do that, so I don't put it past them to push forward."

In a Saturday post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said he expects to be taken into custody on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly considering charges stemming from allegations that the former president paid hush money to women who claimed they had sexual encounters with him. Bragg reportedly recently offered Trump a chance to testify before the grand jury.

Top Republicans, including some of Trump's potential rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, rushed to his defense Saturday after the former president said he is bracing for possible arrest.

Among those speaking out in support of Trump was House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who said any indictment would be "an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance."

The California Republican went on to say that he would direct GOP-controlled House committees "to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions."

Kerik said the timing of the potential indictment is questionable, given the information that was recently revealed about payments a Chinese energy company made to Hallie Biden, the widow of President Joe Biden's son Beau.

"This is another way to take Donald Trump out and take the impact, the heat, off the Bidens," he said. "I delivered that laptop hard drive to the Delaware authorities in October of 2020. They've known since then exactly what's on it [and they’ve done] everything in their power to conceal it and suppress it."

