Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Rittenhouse Jury Heard Evidence, 'Did Its Job'

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial jury "did its job" in finding him not guilty after hearing all the evidence about what happened the night of Aug. 25, 2020, when the now-18-year-old shot three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two and injuring one, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Friday afternoon.

"They got to see all of the evidence that was taken into consideration," Kerik said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "They made a determination and hopefully the naysayers and the instigators will take the verdict that was given by the jury and go home ... hopefully everybody will take them for their word, and go about their business."

The initial reaction outside the Kenosha courthouse — both opponents and supporters of Rittenhouse gathered this week while the jury inside deliberated — was somewhat calm, but Kerik urged local, state, and federal government officials to be prepared, and said they should have already been ready for trouble.

"Nobody should tolerate violence, period," said Kerik. "I'm not talking about the verdict. I'm talking about violence in general, and I think the governor has to be on notice that if he needs the National Guard and bring them in. If he needs the state police, bring them in, but no violence should be tolerated.

"We need to send a message. You know you want to live by a system by the Constitution. Well, then you have to abide by it in all forms. This is one of them."

Kerik also responded to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio's comments that the two men who were killed are "victims" and they should still be alive, but they aren't because of Rittenhouse's actions.

"To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement," the mayor, a Democrat, further commented.

"You're listening or hearing the words of the man that doesn't believe in the Constitution," Kerik retorted. "This is a guy that in 1987 was supporting the Sandinistas. He's an admitted socialist Marxist. That's what he believes in. He despises the Constitution, in my opinion, and I think that that's what you hear out of those comments."

Kerik added that de Blasio will be out of office in January, at which time the city can "get back to the business of being the No. 1 city in the world."

