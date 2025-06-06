WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bernie kerik | joe imperatrice | new york | nypd | sept. 11 | new york city

NYPD Sgt. to Newsmax: Bernie Kerik 'Wanted to Be Front and Center'

By    |   Friday, 06 June 2025 12:43 PM EDT

New York City Police Sgt. Joe Imperatrice told Newsmax that former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik made a point to lead from the front.

Imperatrice told "National Report" on Friday that Kerik understood the streets and understood how to command. "But he wanted to be front and center, letting the city know and America know that he was in charge, that he was going to get the job done."

Imperatrice said Kerik knew how to address critical issues facing the city and "that he was going to reassure both his cops and the community that the job would get done."

New York honored Kerik on Friday during his funeral. He was recognized for his service to New York and the nation during and after the Sept. 11 attack. He was the 40th Police Commissioner of New York.

Imperatrice believes Kerik cannot be replaced. "They just don't make them like him anymore," he said. "I'm so sad; and just, you looked at Bernie, and he was just a gargantuan individual that always took the bull by the horns — whether it was 9/11, helping a former president, going overseas, and setting up security."

He said emotions run high in Kerik's remembrance. "Just an incredible loss for both America and New York City."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
New York City Police Sgt. Joe Imperatrice told Newsmax that former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik made a point to lead from the front.
bernie kerik, joe imperatrice, new york, nypd, sept. 11, new york city
348
2025-43-06
Friday, 06 June 2025 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved