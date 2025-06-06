NYPD Sgt. to Newsmax: Bernie Kerik 'Wanted to Be Front and Center'

New York City Police Sgt. Joe Imperatrice told Newsmax that former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik made a point to lead from the front.

Imperatrice told "National Report" on Friday that Kerik understood the streets and understood how to command. "But he wanted to be front and center, letting the city know and America know that he was in charge, that he was going to get the job done."

Imperatrice said Kerik knew how to address critical issues facing the city and "that he was going to reassure both his cops and the community that the job would get done."

New York honored Kerik on Friday during his funeral. He was recognized for his service to New York and the nation during and after the Sept. 11 attack. He was the 40th Police Commissioner of New York.

Imperatrice believes Kerik cannot be replaced. "They just don't make them like him anymore," he said. "I'm so sad; and just, you looked at Bernie, and he was just a gargantuan individual that always took the bull by the horns — whether it was 9/11, helping a former president, going overseas, and setting up security."

He said emotions run high in Kerik's remembrance. "Just an incredible loss for both America and New York City."

