Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Laken Riley's Blood on Biden's, NY Leaders' Hands

New York City Mayor Eric Adams' call to amend the city's sanctuary law and turn immigrants who have committed violent crimes over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation is "too little, too late," considering the crime spike that is taking place, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik said on Newsmax on Tuesday.

"This is something that shouldn't have happened," Kerik told "Newsline," while discussing the violent crimes that are taking place, including the murder of nursing student Laken Riley at the University of Georgia. "The blood is on the hands of the president of the United States, Eric Adams, [and] the governor of the state of New York."

Jose Ibarra, an immigrant from Venezuela has been charged with assault and murder in Riley's death. According to reports, New York police arrested him on March 31 and charged him with acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 and a motor vehicle license violation, but he was released before ICE could ask that he be held, according to the agency. New York officials said Sunday they do not have a record of his arrest.

"This stuff is going to continue whether it's in Georgia, whether it's in New York City, other areas around the country," Kerik said. "You're having the exact same thing going on and it's just outrageous."

But officials are too interested in political persecution cases such as the charges filed against former President Donald Trump, said Kerik.

"Down in Georgia right now, I'm watching the Fani Willis catastrophe," he said. "This woman's a criminal. She should never have been a prosecutor in the first place. Instead of being out there, looking for the thugs, locking up the bad guys, they're doing all these political persecutions for the Democratic Party, and things are only going to get worse from this point forward."

Meanwhile, Biden is traveling to the border this weekend, and Kerik called the appearance "a show."

"He doesn't give a damn about the border," he said. "If he really cared, the border would be secure and it hasn't been since he took office. He, [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas, [Vice President] Kamala Harris, they're responsible for the invasion, and all these thugs that are coming into the country that are wreaking havoc on these different communities."

The increased crime and lack of caring from the government, local and federal, is also leading to slowdowns in police recruiting, he added.

"No law enforcement agent anywhere in this country wants to work for an administration that doesn't enforce them [or] is going to back them in times of trouble," Kerik said. "Nobody wants to work for an administration like that."

As a result, "The crimes are getting worse, the shootings, the murders are getting worse, and eventually what's going to happen is these cities are going to implode, which is what we're seeing now," Kerik said.

