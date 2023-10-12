×
Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Americans Must Stay 'Vigilant'

Thursday, 12 October 2023 04:06 PM EDT

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Thursday that Americans "have to be vigilant" amid concerns that the attack on Israel could inspire crimes in the United States.

Kerik, during an interview on "Newsline," criticized the Biden administration's immigration policies as not being sufficient to protect against foreign threats.

"We've had 1.2 million 'got aways,' according to CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection], people that have gotten into the country. We don't know where they came from. We don't know who they are; don't know what their intent is."

Kerik later addressed New York City Mayor Eric Adams' recent comments in which he raised concerns about potential lone-wolf attacks coming because of online radicalization.

"It's an extraordinary concern ... that's the reality, people have to be vigilant. We've got to ... pay close attention to the synagogues, to the churches, towards schools, elementary schools, high schools, our malls, every soft target and every community could be ... in jeopardy."

He added, "Opening those borders has put us at a greater threat today than we faced on September 10, 2001."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

Thursday, 12 October 2023 04:06 PM
