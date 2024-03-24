Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Immigrants Pose Growing Terrorism Threat

The nation's open borders are allowing people to enter the United States from Middle Eastern countries that "despise our country," heightening the threat of terror attacks on the homeland, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax Sunday.

"Look at the people that they have let in that we know have come in,10,000 from Afghanistan, 5000 from Syria, 5000 from Yemen, and that list goes on and on from what I would consider target countries," Kerik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "There are people coming out of those countries that despise our country. They despise the West. They despise Israel. They call for the demise of Israel."

But the White House has told the American people that the migrants are being vetted, but Kerik said he disagrees.

"The 10,000 Afghans that came in, who did you call to vet [them]?" he said. "The Taliban? The Taliban is running the government. We have no communications with the Taliban. With China, we have none. With Iran, we have none, or with Syria. Those are the people coming in. There is close to 200,000 of those types that have come into the country over the last 2.5 years. Where are they? What are they doing?"

Many of the immigrants are being funneled through Venezuela, which is an issue of its own because "they let a ton of people out of prison, and those are the people that are coming into the country," said Kerik.

He also noted that immigrants are being flown around the country, and "every one of them is going to a different place."

"I was in Atlanta a few weeks ago, talking to the TSA, and they had a line of about 250 people getting on flights," he said. "The TSA agent told me every one of them is going to a different place. None of them has any real ID. This one's going to New York, San Francisco Los Angeles, and they all they're all designated…they're military-age males. No females, no kids."

