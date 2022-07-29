Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: 'If You Indict Hunter Biden, You've Got to Indict Joe Biden'

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax that the media and Justice Department are starting to realize they need to address the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"You know, Hunter Biden should be indicted for a number of different crimes. A number of different things that [are] outlined within the laptop," Kerik stated Friday on "Prime News." "But the bottom line is, if you indict Hunter Biden, you've got to indict Joe Biden and Jim Biden and the accountant as well."

Kerik's comments are at the backdrop of new information being revealed in the laptop saga, notably a Fox News report claiming that over a dozen business associates of Hunter Biden also met with his father.

Records show that Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden's associates from the U.S., Mexico, Ukraine, China, and Kazakhstan during his vice presidency, despite the frequent denial of involvement in his son's "overseas business dealings."

"This is the great gaslighting in America right now," said attorney Ken Belkin, who joined Kerik on the program. "You look at what Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Jim Biden have done, and you look at what they've accused the Trump family of doing. Everything they accused Donald Trump and his family of doing, which he was innocent of, is being done by the Biden family.

"If [Joe Biden] is profiting while he's in office — which it appears he was ... There are emails that allude to the fact that 10% on deals was being saved for Joe Biden while ... he was vice president and in charge of Ukrainian policy," he added.

