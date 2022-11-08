Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: FBI's Poll Watchers a Concern

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik, a Newsmax contributor, said Tuesday he's less concerned about potential violence at the nation's polling places than he is about the Department of Justice placing FBI monitors at election sites.

"I don't think there'll be violence at the polls," Kerik said on "Wake Up America." "I would hope not. I'm more concerned about the FBI having monitors at polls around the country. These days, I don't have much trust and faith in the FBI."

The Justice Department is sending workers to 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to ensure they comply with federal voting laws, an increase from the 44 jurisdictions monitored in the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported Monday.

Kerik said he's concerned about the prospect of cheating considering the length of time it takes to tally ballots after there were estimates that it could take up to four weeks in some states to determine winners.

"We used to live in a world where the voting was done by 8-9 p.m., and by midnight or 1 a.m., we knew exactly who won," said Kerik, adding that in Pennsylvania in 2020, about 600,000 votes came in between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. "which is virtually impossible."

This means that at some point, "the count has to stop and whoever won, won," Kerik said. "It's not just Democrats. Anybody can cheat if you continue this thing going on forever, and that's sort of the world we live in right now. We've got to stop that. I don't agree with all this counting after midnight."

Kerik pointed out that he has "said this publicly for the last two weeks: If the Democrats win in most of these races, it's because they cheated."

Pennsylvania, Kerik said, has had early voting going on for 50 days, so "they should be way ahead of the count" by 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"Somebody said it could be two weeks," Kerik said. "That's insane. That's insane. We need to know who won, and we need to know right away."

