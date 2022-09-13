Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Will Comply With Federal Subpoena

Former New York City Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik tells Newsmax he was stunned to be included in the approximately 40 subpoenas issued to people close to former president Donald Trump and that the matter was leaked to the media, but he will comply with the demand for information.

"It stunned me that the DOJ or the FBI leaked it to The New York Times, No. 1," Kerik commented to Newsmax's "Wake Up America" Tuesday. "It also stunned me that the prosecutors out of D.C., from the Capital siege unit, sent FBI agents to my house knowing that I was represented by counsel."

The Times reported that Kerik and his friend, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, had promoted claims of voter fraud, but the former commissioner said that isn't true, as he had "evidence of voter fraud."

"I testified for 8.5 hours before the Jan. 6 committee," said Kerik. "I gave them evidence. If there's anything they should be investigating, it should be election fraud, because we have overwhelming evidence."

Kerik's attorney, Timothy Parlatore, told the Times that his client had offered to grant an interview voluntarily, and Kerik told Newsmax that he'll cooperate with the terms of the subpoena.

Kerik on Tuesday said that when the agents came to serve him with the subpoena, he told them personally that he has no problems with the FBI's agents, as he has "great admiration" for them, but that he has "no trust, confidence, or anything with regard to the DOJ and the FBI leadership."

The agents, he said, showed up at his house when he was out of state, and they "scared the hell out of my daughter and said they were looking for me. They wanted to speak to me."

He added that an agent called him on his cellphone, and he told him he'd meet them the next day at his house.

"I'll repeat this again," said Kerik. "The agents were courteous. There were professionals. He said 'I would like to speak to you about your time investigating, and working for the president.' I told straight up, 'Listen, I have an admiration for you guys. I have no trust in faith and confidence in your leadership, which I think is off the charts. I think it's political. And I will not be speaking to you.'"

He continued that the agent then handed him the subpoena "and the thing that shocked me about this subpoena is there are probably more than 120 people mentioned in that subpoena who I don't know. Probably 90% of them."

He was shocked to recognize most of the names including "every single one of Donald Trump's attorneys, every single one of them, that was on the legal team. Every one of them."

Kerik on Tuesday also insisted that FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee, is not the right person to be running the FBI.

"The people at the top of the FBI and the Justice Department, based on what I'm seeing based on that subpoena, based on the targeting of every single person around President Trump, including most importantly, his lawyers, that's insane," Kerik said.

