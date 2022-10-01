Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: No Surprise If DOJ Arrests Trump Before Election 

Former New York Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Saturday that he wouldn't be surprised if former President Donald Trump were arrested in the days before the November election.

"I would have said [I didn't believe it could happen] until the morning I heard that the FBI had raided the former president's residence," Kerik said on Newsmax's "The Count."

"This Department of Justice, this FBI, you know what? No one knows because it's been weaponized. It's politically corrupt."

And now, Kerik says it would not surprise him if Trump is arrested five or six days before Election Day, which falls on Nov. 8.

"There are things going on that no one on both sides of the aisle, Democrat and Republican, nobody has ever seen before, so I don't think anybody really knows the answer," said Kerik.

Meanwhile, the DOJ is opposed to the special master process being used to examine the documents that were seized from Trump's home, and Kerik said he wants to know what the government is looking for or what it wants to hide.

"They're supposed to be transparent," he said. "If they were transparent, they would not be opposing any of this. They would move forward the way they're supposed to in accordance with the law and get the review done, but they're throwing a monkey wrench every step of the way going forward."

Kerik also spoke out about the rising number of violent crimes in New York City, including the stabbing death of a 9/11 first responder in Queens this week and the beating of a woman in a random attack in a subway.

"Eric Adams worked for me," Kerik said about the mayor, a former NYPD officer.

"He's intentionally allowing this to happen. He knows how to fix it. He worked for me. He worked for [Rudy] Giuliani. He was there for the renaissance.

"He worked during the biggest, most substantial reduction in violent crime and murder in the history of New York City. He knows how to do it. He knows what we did to accomplish that. He's done absolutely nothing."

