Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Dems Could End Blue City Lawlessness

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrat leaders could swiftly end lawlessness in the country but choose not to.

"We've watched lawlessness become normalized in this country. And I really believe that most Democrat voters do not understand that their party could end this at any time, but they simply choose not to," Kerik said during an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Kerik suggested a strategy akin to what former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani implemented in 1993, emphasizing law and order, supporting prosecutors and judges, and empowering law enforcement. He highlighted the success of this approach during Giuliani's tenure, which saw significant reductions in violent crime.

"Listen, they can do exactly what Giuliani did in 1993 when he came into office and laid down the gauntlet and, you know, make sure the prosecutors were doing their job, make sure the judges were doing theirs, put money into law and order, and give the cops the authority to do their job," Kerik said.

"And as a result, over eight years we saw a 65% reduction in violent crime and a 70% reduction in murder. It can happen. There's no doubt in my [mind]. I've done it. I've done it. ... And we did it better than anybody in the history of this country.

"But it's not gonna be done under the leadership of these cities in the country today, because they don't have the courage to fight against the Marxist left," he added.

Kerik said President Joe Biden holds the resources and influence to address the issue swiftly. He suggested that Biden could leverage his authority to urge governors in Democrat-controlled states to take action.

"There is no greater point. There is no greater point because Biden has the money, and he has the power. And all he would have to do is call these governors in these blue states and say, 'Knock it off. This is gonna hurt my election. This is gonna hurt your election. Get those DAs [district attorneys] out of there. Get the cops the money they need to do the job and send them out and clean up these cities,'" Kerik said.

"That's all he would have to do, and it would get done. It would get done."

