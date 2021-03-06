Bernie Kerik to Newsmax TV: Stop Handcuffing the Police

Universally banning chokeholds might have sounded like common sense after George Floyd's death, but former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik on Newsmax TV warns further handcuffing police over one incident is going to make them and us less safe.

"Cops work in areas where they're alone by themselves and the only mechanism to overpower somebody may be a chokehold," Kerik told Saturday's "The Count." "In that case that officer would be a risk of going to jail if he engages in a chokehold."

Kerik was referring to House Democrats' police reform bill passed this week 220-212, with two Democrats voting against it and just one Republican mistakenly voting for it.

"It's going to be another added burden of accountability and oversight that the police already have," Kerik told host Benny Johnson.

"They're not reforming anything to do with the laws that have been enhanced over the past two years by the Democrats, the left-wing, Marxist DAs, where they allow the thugs to go out and do things that they shouldn't be doing."

Kerik added, "we've got to make a decision: You either want safe and secure communities, or you don't."

"If you don't, you can keep creating these laws that villianize the police and victimize the thugs, but eventually the communities are going to be outraged and they're going to want change," he concluded.

