Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: 'Appalled' at Ground Zero Ceremony

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Monday that he was "appalled" by the attendance of some people at Monday's Sept. 11 ceremony at ground zero.

Kerik, who was in charge of the NYPD when the 2001 attacks occurred, said he went to the 9/11 Memorial with former Mayor Rudy Giuliani to help commemorate 22 years since the infamous attacks. President Joe Biden chose not to attend and honor those who died.

"This is one day that we've tried to make a habit out of not being political but ... I was appalled by the people that were down there," Kerik told "Newsline." "AOC … Ocasio … Congresswoman [Alexandria] Ocasio[-Cortez] was there. This is a woman that has continually called for defunding the police. She's anti-police. She's a socialist, a borderline Marxist.

"She was standing in the group of political figures down there. And I thought, How sickening is it that she's even here? What is she doing here?

"Secretary of Homeland Security [Alejandro] Mayorkas was there, which to me, was the most sickening part of the morning. This is a guy that's created a bigger threat to this country then we faced on Sept. 10, 2001. By completely, intentionally, and willfully opening the U. S. borders, the threats that we face today are far worse."

Kerik also said that Giuliani on Monday morning was given a hero's welcome by fire and police personnel.

"The one thing I'm proud to report is that Rudy Giuliani could not make it from the vehicle to the site without being stopped a thousand times," Kerik said. "The mayor is beloved, by New Yorkers, by people around the country.”

