×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bernard kerik | newsmax tv | prosecutors | crime

Bernard Kerik to Newsmax: Prosecutors 'Not Prosecuting'

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Friday, 14 October 2022 03:56 PM EDT

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that prosecutors across the country are "not prosecuting" people accused of crimes.

Kerik said on "American Agenda" that "the debate in Michigan highlighted this: Defunding the police does not work, and when you have governors and mayors and city council members that are calling for defunding, that are not supporting their cops, that are not hiring cops, you're going to see these numbers go up, and the bad guys know it.

"The bad guys in the streets … were emboldened because their prosecutors [are] not prosecuting. They get locked up in New York City, they're back on the streets within 24 hours, they get locked up again. We had one guy locked up eight times, let out every 24 hours for eight different times. That's insane."

Kerik added: "You could say prosecutors, you could say mayors, you could say city council, they're all responsible. But ... the governor because the governors are responsible for the states and when the governors enforce … bail-reform laws that's being put into place and they don't remove the prosecutors and they don't hammer the mayors for not doing their job.

"Well, this stuff that's going to continue … it's a trickle-down effect from the governor, the mayor, the city council, and, most importantly, the prosecutors there, the people that's supposed to be prosecuting and locking these guys up and throwing away the key, but they're not doing it."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former New York Police Department commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that prosecutors across the country are "not prosecuting" people accused of crimes.
bernard kerik, newsmax tv, prosecutors, crime
246
2022-56-14
Friday, 14 October 2022 03:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved