Bernard Kerik to Newsmax: Prosecutors 'Not Prosecuting'

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik told Newsmax on Friday that prosecutors across the country are "not prosecuting" people accused of crimes.

Kerik said on "American Agenda" that "the debate in Michigan highlighted this: Defunding the police does not work, and when you have governors and mayors and city council members that are calling for defunding, that are not supporting their cops, that are not hiring cops, you're going to see these numbers go up, and the bad guys know it.

"The bad guys in the streets … were emboldened because their prosecutors [are] not prosecuting. They get locked up in New York City, they're back on the streets within 24 hours, they get locked up again. We had one guy locked up eight times, let out every 24 hours for eight different times. That's insane."

Kerik added: "You could say prosecutors, you could say mayors, you could say city council, they're all responsible. But ... the governor because the governors are responsible for the states and when the governors enforce … bail-reform laws that's being put into place and they don't remove the prosecutors and they don't hammer the mayors for not doing their job.

"Well, this stuff that's going to continue … it's a trickle-down effect from the governor, the mayor, the city council, and, most importantly, the prosecutors there, the people that's supposed to be prosecuting and locking these guys up and throwing away the key, but they're not doing it."