Kerik to Newsmax: Witnesses Key in Choke Death

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, appearing on Newsmax on Monday, praised Daniel Penny, the former Marine who killed Jordan Neely and has since been charged with manslaughter.

During an altercation this month on a New York City subway, Penny allegedly placed Neely in a chokehold, after Neely was allegedly acting in a threatening manner, and Neely died. Witnesses said Neely, who was a street artist known for impersonating Michael Jackson, had been agitated and was screaming at passengers.

The medical examiner ruled Neely's death a homicide. Penny was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Kerik said on "John Bachman Now," "I think when people look at the Neely case they should listen to the witnesses that were on that train ... that witnessed exactly what happened."

Kerik added: "And, thank God, that … the Marine was there. These are witnesses. I wasn't there. You weren't there, but there are people that were on that train that watched what happened, that felt extremely threatened."