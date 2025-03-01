Rep. Bergman to Newsmax: Dems Messaging Is Based on Fear

Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Saturday that his Democrat colleagues in the House only seek to “create an environment of fear” in order to get the American public to support their agenda.

On Thursday, the House passed the budget resolution endorsed by President Donald Trump by a party-line vote and Democrats have seized on the opportunity to claim the GOP will cut Medicaid to achieve their financial goals. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y. told reporters that Republicans will “probably be throwing millions of kids off health insurance.“ Bergman said the "Democrats messaging is based on one tenant — fear.”

“[Democrats seek to] create an environment of fear where people vote for you not because of what you're proposing to do. Like we are in the framework here to literally redirect money towards the programs that need them, the families that need them. The Democrats have just chosen to attack. Because if you don't have a plan — which they don't have a fiscal plan — it's a messaging plan to just scare American people into voting for them,” Bergman said during an appearance on “America Right Now.”

Bergman, who is a member of the budget committee added that true leaders “don’t lead by fear.”

"So it shows that the other side has no leadership. And quite honestly, we've got an abundance of leadership on our side of the aisle. So we're just laying out on the table, and the Democrats are scared they're going to lose more elections because they don't have a plan," Bergman said.

