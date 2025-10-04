Chen Mizrachi to Newsmax: Israelis Back Netanyahu, Trump Peace Plan

Chen Mizrachi, who narrowly escaped capture during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas assault on the Nova Music Festival, told Newsmax on Saturday that Israelis overwhelmingly support both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the peace plan advanced by President Donald Trump.

"It was an awful day. Like, I don't know how to explain to you the feelings in words, but it was one of the biggest attacks on Israel," Mizrachi told "Saturday Agenda."

"I see the video. It's 360 around us, and the shootings are everywhere. So it was ... survival. I saved like 20, 35 people, between them two soldiers.

"So it was very traumatic for me. And so it was a very big day for Israel ... the biggest attack of all time," he said.

When asked about the peace initiative, which includes a 20-point framework requiring Hamas to release all Israeli hostages, Mizrachi expressed full support.

"Of course, of course I support it. It needs to be the biggest deal ever because it's a peace in the Middle East," he said.

"But you know, before we close the deal, they have new terms. It's not closed."

Mizrachi said he hopes Trump will do what he said and "close the deal very fast."

Trump on Friday ordered Israel to stop bombing the Gaza Strip after Hamas said it had accepted some elements of his plan to end the nearly two-year war and return all the remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Hamas said it was willing to release the hostages and hand over power to other Palestinians, but that other aspects of the plan require further consultations among Palestinians. Senior Hamas officials suggested there were still major disagreements that required further negotiations.

Mizrachi said Israelis remain united behind Netanyahu despite international criticism.

"He's a very clever guy. And the people support him. You know, we have both sides, but mostly support this deal and support the attack of Gaza and kill everyone — you know, not civilians, just terrorists — and clear the path for Israel," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

