Benjamin Netanyahu to Newsmax: Iran War 'Beyond Halfway Point'

The U.S. and Israel mission in Iran is "beyond the halfway point," with the current focus being "their enriched uranium stockpile," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday.

In an interview with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, Netanyahu offered a confident assessment of the joint military campaign, saying significant progress has already been made in dismantling Iran's capabilities.

He said that the most critical objective is preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"We're beyond the halfway point in terms of mission success," Netanyahu said, citing major gains in degrading Iran's military, nuclear, and industrial infrastructure.

According to the Israeli leader, U.S. and Israeli forces have already struck key elements of Iran's war-making capacity, including missile systems, weapons factories, and personnel tied to its nuclear program.

"We've already degraded their missile capabilities, destroyed factories, and eliminated key nuclear scientists," Netanyahu said, adding that those efforts have set Iran's ambitions "back significantly."

The prime minister stressed that the campaign is not just about weakening Iran in the present but preventing a far more dangerous future.

"They are pursuing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to American cities," Netanyahu warned. "That's what this war is about — preventing that outcome."

Netanyahu said the current phase of the operation is centered on securing or removing Iran's enriched uranium — a key step that could permanently halt its ability to build a nuclear weapon.

"The focus is on their enriched uranium stockpile," he said, noting that President Donald Trump has demanded that the material be removed from Iran, potentially handed over to international authorities.

While Netanyahu declined to offer a specific timeline for the conclusion of the conflict, he projected continued momentum in favor of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

"Iran is coming out weaker; we're coming out stronger," he said, pointing to both military successes and growing internal instability within the Iranian regime.

Defense analysts broadly agree that recent strikes have significantly disrupted Iran's infrastructure, though some caution that Tehran retains the ability to respond through asymmetric means, including proxy forces and cyber operations.

Still, Netanyahu framed the operation as a necessary and strategic effort to neutralize a long-standing threat, aligning with a broader conservative view that decisive military action is essential to deter rogue regimes.

He said that the objective remained clear: Ensure that Iran never possesses the capability to threaten Israel, the United States, or their allies with nuclear weapons.

"We're making steady progress," he said, signaling confidence that the mission's ultimate goals are within reach.

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