Netanyahu to Newsmax: If Anyone Can Bring Peace to Ukraine, It's Trump

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Wednesday that if anyone can broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, it is President Donald Trump.

Netanyahu's comments came ahead of Trump's high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. The summit, requested by Putin, is being billed as a "listening session" aimed at finding a path to peace in Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not attend but will reportedly meet virtually with Trump and Vice President JD Vance before the talks.

"Look, if anyone can do it, it's President Trump," Netanyahu said during a special edition of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" from Jerusalem. "I nominated him for the Nobel [Peace] Prize because with his leadership and our partnership, we did the Abraham Accords which brought after a quarter of a century of no peace treaties, we brought four peace treaties between Israel and Arab states in six weeks.

"He showed what his leadership can do. He's just done it with Azerbaijan and Armenia. So, if anyone could do it, I think President Trump can do it."

The Abraham Accords were a series of agreements brokered by the U.S. under Trump in 2020 that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. On Aug. 8 at the White House, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a U.S.-brokered peace deal, ending nearly four decades of hostilities over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

