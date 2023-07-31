Netanyahu to Newsmax: Deal Or Not, Israel Will Defend Itself Against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday even though the Biden administration is seeking to restart a nuclear deal with Iran, the Jewish state's most dangerous enemy in the Middle East, it will not deter his nation's strategy in dealing with the Islamic Republic.

"Whether without a deal, whether without an understanding, whether without a maxi-deal or a mini-deal, Israel will do what it needs to do to defend itself by itself against the threat of Iran to annihilate it with nuclear weapons," Netanyahu told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The Biden administration has long been trying to get the U.S. back into the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that the U.S. scrapped under the Trump administration, much to the distress of Israeli.

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported July 14 the Biden administration has reached a tentative agreement with Iran in which Iran would not enrich uranium above a level of 60% and not reach the 90% level at which nuclear arms can be manufactured. In exchange, Washington will withdraw opposition to the release of Iranian assets worth $20 billion across several countries. The State Department has denied such a deal is imminent.

"I have a longstanding view on all these deals and agreements with Iran or the previous JCPOA and other agreements of lesser magnitude," Netanyahu said. "I think that any deal with Iran that doesn't set back Iran's nuclear infrastructure is basically not worth it because it means nothing.

"They basically take what you give them, but they don't set back. They don't roll back the capacity to produce nuclear weapons or the components of nuclear weapons. So, you really get nothing for it. And my view hasn't changed. I can't tell you whether such a deal will be advanced. It may. And so, my views are the same whether or not it's advanced."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!