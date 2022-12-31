Former Sen. Santorum to Newsmax: Late Pope Benedict's Papacy 'Profound'

Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Penn., told Newsmax Saturday that the late Pope Benedict XVI's tenure was "profound."

The "pope emeritus" died in the Vatican at age 95 on Saturday.

"With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Santorum reflected on Benedict's eight-year papacy Saturday.

"It's obviously a sad day, but a day to marvel at the at the accomplishments of this man," Santorum said during "Saturday Agenda." "This is someone who had had a profound impact on the church as sort of the right-hand man, if you will, from a theological point of view, of [Pope] John Paul II, who is now St. John Paul II, one of the greats of the of the church, one of the greatest popes of all time.”

Santorum called the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger a "well-rounded person" with a "powerful intellect."

"You want to talk about a well-rounded person. I mean, just that," Santorum said. "The grasp of history and knowledge, and theology and philosophy, I mean, just the power of this man's intellect was truly stunning. And he used that powerful intellect to move the church."

Pope Francis remembered his predecessor as a "noble person," noting his "sacrifices for the good of the church," CNN reported.

"We are moved as we recall him as such a noble person, so kind. And we feel such gratitude in our hearts, gratitude to God for giving him to the church and to the world," Pope Francis said Saturday, "gratitude to him for all the good he accomplished and, above all, for his witness of faith and prayer, especially in these last years of his life. Only God knows the value of his sacrifices for the good of the church."

According to the Vatican, Benedict's death came after a prolonged illness and declining health, which played a large part in his resigning the papacy in 2013 due to "advanced age."

He was the first pope to resign since Pope Gregory XII in 1415, CNN reported.

According to the news outlet, a funeral for Pope Benedict will be held in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on Jan. 5 after lying in state at St. Peter's Basilica from Jan. 2.

Pope Francis will preside at the funeral, according to CNN.

