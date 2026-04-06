Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Iran Rescue Mission Proves Troops 'Leave No One Behind'

A dramatic U.S. military rescue mission deep inside Iran drew praise from lawmakers and highlighted what Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., called the unwavering commitment of American forces to recover their own.

The high-risk operation unfolded after an F-15 fighter jet was shot down over Iran during ongoing combat operations, forcing two crew members to eject into hostile territory and triggering an urgent search-and-rescue effort.

Both airmen were ultimately recovered alive following a complex, multiday mission involving elite U.S. special operations forces, aircraft, and coordinated intelligence efforts under dangerous conditions.

Speaking on Newmax's "Wake Up America," Cline pointed to the operation as a powerful example of U.S. military resolve.

"What an amazing rescue mission. What an amazing story coming on Easter weekend," Cline said. "It shows that our forces leave no one behind.

"We will expend whatever we need to do to make sure that our men and women are kept safe and are rescued when they're in trouble."

Details emerging from the mission underscore the danger involved.

One of the downed airmen, a wounded weapons systems officer, reportedly evaded Iranian forces for more than 36 hours in mountainous terrain while awaiting extraction as the enemy tried to hunt him down.

U.S. special operations forces, including some of the military's most elite units, conducted the rescue under fire, at times destroying their own aircraft to prevent sensitive technology from falling into Iranian hands.

President Donald Trump is expected to provide further details on the mission during a scheduled briefing after describing the operation as one of the most daring rescue efforts in U.S. history.

The rescue comes amid escalating tensions between America and Iran in a conflict that has stretched into its fifth week, with both sides exchanging strikes and threats.

Military experts note that combat search-and-rescue missions of this scale are relatively rare in modern conflicts, particularly against a capable adversary with active air defenses.

Cline said the successful operation sends a clear message about U.S. priorities and capabilities.

"We will expend whatever we need to do," he said, emphasizing the lengths the military will go to protect and rescue service members, even in the most dangerous environments.

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