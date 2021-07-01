Ben Carson to Newsmax: Critical Race Theory 'Bunch of Garbage'

Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon and the former head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax on Thursday that critical race theory is a "bunch of garbage."

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines critical race theory as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

Appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports," Carson echoed the definition in the Encyclopedia Britannica, defining it as "an attempt to use race as a mechanism for redefining our society. Redefining what it was based on, and how it impacts everybody. And it wants our people to believe that your race is the most critical determinant of who you are and what happens to you and our society. In other words, it's a bunch of garbage."

The theory has become a lightning rod for those who want — and don't want — it taught in the U.S. school system.

"I'm probably in a unique position when it comes to race," Carson said, "in that I'm also a neurosurgeon. And you know when I peel that scalp back and take that bone flap off and open the dura, I'm looking at the thing that makes that person who they are.

"It's not their nose or their hair or the skin that makes them who they are. It is their brain, and the way that it processes information. That's what determines your character."

