Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Recession Not Inevitable, but 'Increasingly Likely'

The American Rescue plan and its $1.9 trillion in spending are "directly responsible for a lot of the inflation that we're seeing right now," and while a recession is not inevitable, it's "increasingly likely," Rep. Ben Cline said on Newsmax on Monday.

"Gas is at twice the price that it was before the Biden presidency," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We've got food prices at 10%, housing, everything is going up, and the American people are just at their wit's end."

With the Federal Reserve increasing the interest rate by three quarters of a percentage point, a recession is increasingly likely, said Cline, and will cause many Americans to curtail their spending.

"I saw a lady at the gas station just last week nearly in tears because she was spending half her paycheck on gas, and that's just not sustainable," Cline said. "We need to return to energy independence that we saw under the Trump administration. We need this administration to begin to accept a lot of the permit applications that we're seeing from the oil companies and allow them to drill on public lands again."

If that happens, the nation can get back to energy independence and lower gas prices, said Cline, which will "ripple across the economy and benefit the American people and have the added benefit of making us feel just a whole lot better when we step out the front door."

Meanwhile, Virginia's primaries are Tuesday, and Cline, who is seeking reelection, said the state's red wave will continue.

The election of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a signal to the country that it is "time to vote Republicans back into power here in Virginia," said Cline.

"We're going to win a lot of congressional seats with Republican candidates who are going to be determined in the primaries tomorrow," he added.

Virginia's biggest issue, like in much of the country, is inflation, said Cline, as well as border crime and energy policy.

"We've got big tech sanctioning and hindering conservatives online," he said. "We've got international issues and just the Biden administration's ineptness. We've got critical race theory ... parental rights is a big issue ... and we've got election integrity in our district, in our state, and our country that people want to know when they cast their vote, tomorrow it counts."

