Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Walls Closing In on Biden Admin

Whether it was the House Judiciary testimony of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or the failure of Hunter Biden's plea deal, "the walls are closing in around the Biden administration," according to Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., on Newsmax.

"I believe the walls are closing in around the Biden administration, and I think it's true also of Mayorkas," Tiffany told Wednesday's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Tiffany is on the House Judiciary Committee that held the public hearing with Mayorkas, who finally admitted "they do not have operational control of the border."

"When you think fentanyl and fentanyl poisonings, a synonym is Secretary Mayorkas," Tiffany told host Chris Salcedo. "He is responsible, really singularly responsible, for the amount of fentanyl that's coming into this country because we've heard it from sheriffs, and we've got tens of thousands of fentanyl families in America."

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., is a member of the committee, too, but he noted the simultaneous federal hearing on Hunter Biden's reported plea deal revealed a "staggering" amount of corruption in the administration.

"I think the judge arrived at the right decision, because what we had was Hunter Biden's legal team expecting to have immunity from future prosecution for anything involving the Biden family business," Cline told Salcedo. "And we know from the drip, drip, drip that's been coming out, there's more information about just how much President Biden knew — whether he was present for a lot of these conversations, whether he was involved in a lot of these business conversations, the amount of corruption is staggering, and the facts are coming to light."

But that was a mere sideshow to what could lead to impeachment proceedings or even if the Senate is going to ultimately protect Joe Biden, Cline concluded.

"I think that the facts are going lead us to the inescapable conclusion that the corruption is so thick, it can't be ignored even by a Senate where Joe Biden spent over 30 years of his professional career, building relationships, getting chummy with other senators," Cline said. "It's no surprise that the senators say they're now tired of impeachment.

"The House will do its job. The Judiciary Committee will investigate the facts and we will make sure that the public is informed prior to our next step forward.

"But, today was about Alexander Mayorkas, secretary of Homeland Security, that is in violation of his oath. And his policies are leading to more crime at the border, the endangerment of children, more drugs, killing people in our communities, and so we need to hold him accountable for his failures as well."

